Sterling & Wilson Solar's US arm bags 194 MW solar project worth USD 99 mn

Sterling & Wilson Solar announced that its US based subsidiary, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. has been awarded a USD 99 million (Rs 747 crore) contract to construct a 194 MW project in the United States of America. It is being developed by a leading sustainable energy company, and will be co-located in an area that has substantial wind development in operation.

Construction for the project will commence in September 2020 and will be commissioned by November 2021.

SWSS will be managing the entire turn-key execution for the PV project, and once commercially operational, the plant will produce enough solar energy to power over 35,000 homes, saving approximately 275,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. The plant will be utilizing bifacial technology to increase production of power density.

