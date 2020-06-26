HUL completes acquisition of intimate hygiene brand VWash

Hindustan Unilever announced that it has completed the acquisition of intimate hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

This acquisition was announced on 23 March 2020 and was subject to certain closing conditions, which have now been fulfilled.

VWash was launched by Glenmark in 2013 and the brand has established itself as the market leader in the female intimate hygiene category backed by strong product proposition, consumer endorsements and brand building investments.

HUL has acquired intellectual property rights including trademarks, design and know-how related to the VWash brand worldwide. With this acquisition, HUL can unlock significant synergies and scale up the brand by building awareness, driving penetration, leveraging distribution and enhance offering for chemist channel.

