Grasim Industries allots 2,230 equity shares under ESOS

Grasim Industries has allotted 2,230 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the Company upon exercise of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013.

Consequent to the above allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 65,78,06,468 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 1,31,56,12,936.

