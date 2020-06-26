Piramal Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2590 cr

On private placement basis

Piramal Enterprises announced that the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company on 25 June 2020 has approved the allotment of 25,900 unlisted, senior, secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible bonds each having a face value of Rs.10,00,000/-, aggregating to Rs. 2,590 crore on private placement basis.

