JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail's Promoter & Promoter Group to participate in rights issue

DCM Nouvelle standalone net profit declines 25.97% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Piramal Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2590 cr

Capital Market 

On private placement basis

Piramal Enterprises announced that the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company on 25 June 2020 has approved the allotment of 25,900 unlisted, senior, secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible bonds each having a face value of Rs.10,00,000/-, aggregating to Rs. 2,590 crore on private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 09:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU