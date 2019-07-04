Sterlite Tech firms up on value buying

Sterlite Technologies rose 1.54% to Rs 171.40 at 15:02 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.19 points or 0.30% at 39,957.44.

On BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded in Sterlite Technologies counter, compared to a 2-week average of 1.06 lakh shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 173.45 and an intraday low of Rs 169. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 399 on 1 November 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 143.85 on 24 May 2019.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies (STL) fell 6.48% in the past five trading sessions to settle at Rs 168.80 yesterday, 3 July 2019, from its close of Rs 180.50 on 26 June 2019.

Sterlite Technologies' consolidated net profit rose 13.44% to Rs 165.17 crore on 34.18% rise in net sales to Rs 1,791.16 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) is a global end-to-end data network solutions company.

