Indiabulls Ventures Ltd spurts 7.66%

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 327.55, up 7.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.64% in last one year as compared to a 11.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.11% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13764.1, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 177.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

