Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 171.05, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.39% in last one year as compared to a 11.22% jump in NIFTY and a 25.11% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 171.05, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11955.55. The Sensex is at 39929.36, up 0.23%. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has slipped around 7.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13764.1, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 153.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

