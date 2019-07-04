Trejhara Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Advance Syntex Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd, Gayatri Highways Ltd and Mukand Engineers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 July 2019.

Advance Syntex Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd, Gayatri Highways Ltd and Mukand Engineers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 July 2019.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.37% to Rs 19.1 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 372 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd crashed 9.48% to Rs 18.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4334 shares in the past one month.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd lost 9.14% to Rs 6.36. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1059 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Highways Ltd slipped 8.75% to Rs 0.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10006 shares in the past one month.

Mukand Engineers Ltd corrected 7.92% to Rs 15.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5050 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)