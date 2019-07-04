Volumes soar at SKF India Ltd counter

SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 42.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4754 shares

Quess Corp Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd, Corporation Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 July 2019.

SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 42.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4754 shares. The stock gained 0.87% to Rs.2,009.05. Volumes stood at 2244 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 20.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.93% to Rs.430.85. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 80676 shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7045 shares. The stock lost 2.19% to Rs.260.75. Volumes stood at 8738 shares in the last session.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd saw volume of 13345 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1539 shares. The stock increased 0.69% to Rs.2,315.65. Volumes stood at 595 shares in the last session.

Corporation Bank notched up volume of 23.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.45% to Rs.27.40. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

