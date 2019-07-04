JUST IN
Japan Nikkei gains on Fed rate cut hopes
Business Standard

Volumes soar at SKF India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 42.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4754 shares

Quess Corp Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd, Corporation Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 July 2019.

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 20.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.93% to Rs.430.85. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 20.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.93% to Rs.430.85. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 80676 shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7045 shares. The stock lost 2.19% to Rs.260.75. Volumes stood at 8738 shares in the last session.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd saw volume of 13345 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1539 shares. The stock increased 0.69% to Rs.2,315.65. Volumes stood at 595 shares in the last session.

Corporation Bank notched up volume of 23.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.45% to Rs.27.40. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 14:30 IST

