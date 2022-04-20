Sterlite Tech to mull fund raising on 28 April

Sterlite Technologies announced that the company's board will meet on Thursday, 28 April 2022 to consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities.

On the same day, the board will also consider financial results for Q4 FY22 and recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Shares of Sterlite Tech were trading 0.25% higher at Rs 203.25 on BSE.

Sterlite Tech is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. It capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner. STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil.

On a consolidated basis, STL reported a net loss of Rs 137 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 86.64 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Revenue from operations grew 3.1% to Rs 1,355.5 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

