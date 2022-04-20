Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 79.17 points or 0.29% at 27558.21 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.72%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.31%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.24%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.97%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.86%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.69%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.5%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.39%), and Graphite India Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.41%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.4%), and Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.32%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 508.6 or 0.9% at 56971.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.65 points or 0.94% at 17117.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.47 points or 0.59% at 29039.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.45 points or 0.45% at 8630.4.

On BSE,1825 shares were trading in green, 1492 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

