Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 498.2, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.31% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 53.34% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 498.2, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 17144.65. The Sensex is at 57107.41, up 1.14%.Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 6.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2309.75, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 501.2, up 0.39% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 9.31% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 53.34% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 11.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

