Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 267.35, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.03% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 53.34% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.35, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 17144.65. The Sensex is at 57107.41, up 1.14%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 4.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2309.75, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 207.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.4, up 0.67% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 39.03% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 53.34% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 17.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)