Benetton enters into licensing deal with Timex India

Benetton has joined hands with Timex India, to introduce an exclusive line of watches in the Indian market. This one-of-a-kind collaboration is part of a licensing deal where Benetton India will be at the forefront of creative inspiration stemming from the brand's DNA of colors and social, while Timex India will spearhead the overall designing, manufacturing and distribution. Slated to be launched in the second quarter of the current financial year, the 'Timewear' collection will demonstrate the core brand ethos of both Benetton & Timex. The collection will bespeak contemporary designs, democratic price points and sustainable options, backed by high quality manufacturing. The product portfolio for men, women and kids will span across four key categories of Signature, Sport, Iconic and most importantly Social, with an end to end sustainable collection.

