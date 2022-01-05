Sterlite Technologies commits to net-zero emissions by 2030

-
-
Sterlite Technologies today announced its commitment to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030. As STL drives digital networks of the future, it is accelerating its efforts towards net-zero manufacturing and sustainable network build strategies.
STL aims towards creating digital networks that are green and sustainable. Keeping this in view, STL has outlined a 20-year roadmap to deliver on its commitment towards its sustainability and social goals and achieve UN SDGs:
Net-zero emissions in manufacturing facilities by 2030 - STL has been mitigating carbon emissions from its manufacturing plants and has set a goal for netzero emissions by 2030
100% plants eZero Waste to Landfillf certified by 2030 - STL is the first in the industry to get eZero Waste to Landfillf certification for its Indian manufacturing facilities.
Recently, STL has achieved a landfill diversion rate of 99.97% for its Rakholi plant
100% sustainable sourcing - Over the last few years, STL has been sourcing sustainable raw materials for packaging, transitioning to a green supply chain
Water positivity by 2030 - STL recycled over 1,41,000 m3 of water at its manufacturing facilities and harvested another 4,000+ m3 through rainwater harvesting structures. By 2030, it aims to become 100% water positive across all its manufacturing locations.
Relentlessly innovating towards eco-friendly product development, STL has conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for ten OF cable families and aims to cover 100% of its portfolio by 2030. Its Celesta cable reduces the overall plastic content while Aerial cables (ADSS) reduce the usage of harmful thermoplastic like Aramid yarns.
