HFCL partners with Aprecomm to power its network offerings with AI

HFCL has announced powering its network offerings with Artificial Intelligence (Al) based Analytics, partnering with Aprecomm, the leading AI-powered Wi-Fi analytics technology provider. Having successfully deployed and tested the Al based solution in its PM-WAN I deployments, the Company now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a wider range of its products and solutions.

Henceforth, HFCL's entire 10 product portfolio will have seamlessly integrated Al-powered network analytics, enhancing the experience for network service providers as well as the end users.

With enhanced Al powered analytics, HFCL's wireless solutions ensure a consistent and optimal wireless network performance by monitoring customer experience on a real time basis and automatically calibrate the Wi-Fi network parameters through its cloud management platform cNMS. The automatic network optimization in real time is achieved using Aprecomm's VWE Al engine duly integrated in all HFCL 10 Wi-Fi products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)