Sterlite Technologies launches Fibre To The x (FTTx) - FTTx MANTRA

Sterlite Technologies announced the launch of its Fibre To The x (FTTx) solution - FTTx MANTRA - at the FTTH Conference 2019 (#FTTH19) in Amsterdam. Built as an end-to-end solution, FTTx MANTRA empowers communication service providers to swiftly roll out FTTx networks at massive scale, near-zero response time and great agility at optimised costs.
Sterlite Tech's FTTx MANTRA - Massive Agile Network Transformation - is a software-defined FTTx network solution for service providers to give enhanced experience to their users, at faster time to market and optimised capital and operational cost.
