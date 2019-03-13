JUST IN
Sterlite Technologies launches Fibre To The x (FTTx) - FTTx MANTRA

Sterlite Technologies announced the launch of its Fibre To The x (FTTx) solution - FTTx MANTRA - at the FTTH Conference 2019 (#FTTH19) in Amsterdam. Built as an end-to-end solution, FTTx MANTRA empowers communication service providers to swiftly roll out FTTx networks at massive scale, near-zero response time and great agility at optimised costs.

Sterlite Tech's FTTx MANTRA - Massive Agile Network Transformation - is a software-defined FTTx network solution for service providers to give enhanced experience to their users, at faster time to market and optimised capital and operational cost.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 17:26 IST

