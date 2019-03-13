Aban Offshore gets revision in credit ratings

-
From CAREAban Offshore announced CARE has revised the credit ratings of the company -
Long Term Bank Facilities -CARED (Single D) .The earlier rating was CARE D (Single D).
Long Term /Short Term Bank Facilities -CARE D / CARE D (Single D) / (Single D). The earlier rating was CARE D /CARED (Single D) / (Single D).
Long Term Instruments -CRPS -CARE D (RPS) [Single D [Redeemable Preference Shares]. The earlier rating was CARE D (RPS) [Single D [Redeemable Preference Shares].
