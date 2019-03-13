JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Godrej Industries appoints director

Sterlite Technologies launches Fibre To The x (FTTx) - FTTx MANTRA
Business Standard

Aban Offshore gets revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From CARE

Aban Offshore announced CARE has revised the credit ratings of the company -

Long Term Bank Facilities -CARED (Single D) .The earlier rating was CARE D (Single D).

Long Term /Short Term Bank Facilities -CARE D / CARE D (Single D) / (Single D). The earlier rating was CARE D /CARED (Single D) / (Single D).

Long Term Instruments -CRPS -CARE D (RPS) [Single D [Redeemable Preference Shares]. The earlier rating was CARE D (RPS) [Single D [Redeemable Preference Shares].

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements