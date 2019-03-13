Godrej Industries appoints director

-
With ffect from 15 March 2019Godrej Industries has appointed Rashmi Joshi (DIN:06641898) as an 'Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director)' on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 15 March 2019 for a term of 5 (five) years upto 14 March 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
