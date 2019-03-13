JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

MSTC IPO subscribed 5%
Business Standard

Bajaj Consumer Care engages with Bain to develop growth strategies

Capital Market 

Bajaj Consumer Care has engaged the services of Bain & Company ('Bain').

Bain, the, renowned global Management Consultant has helped many FMCG companies in India develop and execute winning strategies to grow their businesses.

Bain will help Bajaj Consumer Care in formulating a front-end strategy for growth and also help in implementing it.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 17:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements