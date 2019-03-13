Bajaj Consumer Care engages with Bain to develop growth strategies

-
-
Bajaj Consumer Care has engaged the services of Bain & Company ('Bain').
Bain, the, renowned global Management Consultant has helped many FMCG companies in India develop and execute winning strategies to grow their businesses.
Bain will help Bajaj Consumer Care in formulating a front-end strategy for growth and also help in implementing it.
