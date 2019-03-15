Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Communications Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, and Avenues Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2019.

crashed 10.27% to Rs 231.55 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 6.18% to Rs 4.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 4.34% to Rs 92.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56136 shares in the past one month.

fell 4.22% to Rs 133.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avenues Ltd plummeted 4.16% to Rs 43.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

