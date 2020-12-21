Cyient receives 2020 Supplier Performance Award from Thales

Cyient has received the 2020 Supplier Performance Award from Thales. The company received the award at the Thales Virtual Annual Supplier Conference held on 15 December 2020, for achieving on-conformity delivery performance excellence.

Thales issues the award annually to recognize suppliers across different categories for achieving excellence in execution.

The award demonstrates Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners and customers. The company also achieved a Class A rating for its on-time delivery performance.

