TCS wins Top Women Award for Corporate Citizenship in South Africa

Tata Consultancy Services has won the Top Women Award for Corporate Citizenship, recognizing its role in advancing women to the forefront of the South African economy.

Hosted by Standard Bank, the award celebrates top women leaders and the companies behind them. These annual awards honor and applaud outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision and innovation, and organizations that play a role in promoting women to leadership roles.

This year, the awards saw over 800 participants, 20 judges, and 24 award categories. The jury consisted of mainly women leaders from different wakes of life including activists, directors, founders of women empowered companies, and thought leaders.

Fueled by inclusive hiring and heavy investments in mentoring and coaching women at all levels, women currently account for 36.4 percent of TCS' workforce, making the company one of the largest employers of women in the world. The company has a well-defined and progressive Diversity and Inclusion Policy with a focus on gender diversity, persons with disability and neuro diversity, sexual orientation, diversity of the mind, and generational diversity.

