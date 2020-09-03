Stocks may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 24 points at the opening bell.

FM meeting:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs on September 3 for smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of COVID-19 related stress in bank loans.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Thursday after the S&P 500 cruised to another record overnight.

Activity in Japan's services sector contracted at a faster pace in August. The final Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched down to a seasonally adjusted 45.0 in August from 45.4 in the previous month, pressured by weakening new business and business expectations.

In US, markets rose sharply on Wednesday, continuing a strong start to September for the market as traders took profits out of high-flying names like Apple and Tesla and snapped up shares in more beaten-down parts of the market.

Domestic markets:

Back home, key equity indices ended with decent gains on Wednesday backed by positive global cues. IT and metal shares were in demand. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 185.23 points or 0.48% at 39,086.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 64.75 points or 0.56% at 11,535.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 990.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 657.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 September, provisional data showed.

