Market bounces back; Nifty crosses 11,500

The Sensex and the Nifty bounced back and hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade amid fresh buying support. At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 211.88 points or 0.54% at 39,112.01. The Nifty 50 index added 48.75 points or 0.43% at 11,519.65.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.81% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.25%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1470 shares rose and 1082 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

Broader Market Gainers:

Among mid-caps, Vodafone Idea (up 9.04%), Adani Gas (up 8.47%), Escorts (up 6.33%), JSW Energy (up 6.06%), Bombay Burmah Trading (up 4.32%) and SRF (up 4%) advanced.

Among smallcaps, IndiaMART InterMESH (up 8.4%), CSB Bank (up 7.5%), GNFC (up 6.13%), Welspun India (up 5%) and Century Ply (up 4.82%) jumped.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee declined to 73 compared with its previous closing 72.87.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 5.924% compared with previous closing of 5.943% in the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2020 settlement rose 36 cents to $45.94 a barrel. The contract rose 0.66% to end at $45.58 in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2020 settlement fell 0.41% to Rs 51,289.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cadila Healthcare up 0.48%. The drug maker on Wednesday (2 September) said it received final approval from the US drug regulator to market Cisatracurium Besylate injection. The drug will be manufactured at Liva plant (Vadodara) of Cadila Healthcare, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today. Cisatracurium Besylate is a non-depolarizing skeletal neuromuscular blocker for intravenous administration.

It is an adjunct to general anaesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubation in adults and in paediatric patients 1 month to 12 years of age and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation in adults during surgical procedures or during mechanical ventilation in the ICU.

Jindal Steel & Power declined 0.87%. The company said JSPML, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power, has sold 4,86,999 shares, representing 48.99% of the share capital of JSIS Oman, to Vulcan Steel, a Mauritius-based subsidiary of Templar Investment. This is the first tranche of the sale, and JSPML aims to complete the entire sale within the specified time, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) said in a statement issued during trading hours today (2 September). In June this year, JSPL accepted a binding offer to sell its entire stake in Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC (JSIS Oman) to promoter company Templar Investments. JSIS Oman was held through JSPL's subsidiary Jindal Steel and Power (Mauritius). The enterprise value of the deal is over $1 billion. The divestment is in line with JSPL's vision and commitment to bring down its debt and deleverage its balance sheet.

Anant Raj jumped 9%. The realty major reported 44.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.11 crore on 40.33% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 49.53 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 15.19 crore, up by 13.53% from Rs 13.38 crore in Q1 FY20. Current tax expense during the quarter surged to Rs 7.01 crore as against Rs 0.60 crore incurred in the same period last year.

