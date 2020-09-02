Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 3.42%

Nifty Media index ended up 3.42% at 1648.6 today. The index has gained 30.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 8.10%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.97% and Dish TV India Ltd gained 3.79%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 6.83% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 1.79% and Nifty IT index gained 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.56% to close at 11535 while the SENSEX increased 0.48% to close at 39086.03 today.

