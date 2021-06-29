Stocks may open in negative zone

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 21 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Tuesday amid new travel curbs in some parts of the world.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on Monday, fueled by tech stocks as investors expect a robust earnings season while interest rates remain low. Big tech companies including Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Twitter Inc and Nvidia Corp were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the key benchmark indices ended with modest losses on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 189.45 points or 0.36% at 52,735.59. The Nifty 50 index lost 45.65 points or 0.29% at 15,814.70.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,658.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,277.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 June, provisional data showed.

