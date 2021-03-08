Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 91 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday on optimism over President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan and the global recovery.
US stocks recovered from earlier losses on Friday as investors took stock of a report that showed faster-than-expected U.S. jobs growth but which had previously stoked inflation concerns.
The U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package over the weekend that includes direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. The bill is expected to pass in the Democratic-held House this week and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature before a March 14 deadline to renew unemployment aid programs.
Domestic markets:
Back home, domestic equity benchmarks declined for second trading session on Friday. Resurgent worries about rising US bond yields hit global stocks. Firm crude oil prices also spooked investors. The S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 440.76 points or 0.87% at 50,405.32. The Nifty 50 index slumped 142.65 points or 0.95% at 14,938.60.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,014.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,191.19 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 March, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU