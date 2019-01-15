Stocks may open in positive zone

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 20 points at the opening bell.

On the macro front, the all- general CPI eased to 2.19% in December 2018 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.33% in November 2018. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.65% and urban area 2.91% in December 2018 as against 1.71% and 3.12% in November 2018. The core CPI was flat at 5.73% in December 2018 compared with 5.70% in November 2018. The data was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher as markets recovered from the impact of weak economic data in and that sparked concerns about slowing global growth.

US stocks closed lower Monday as weaker-than-expected trade data sparked fresh fears of a global economic slowdown. Corporate results were also in the spotlight as fourth-quarter earnings season got under way.

In Europe, Brexit concerns will rise to the forefront this week as UK lawmakers get ready to vote on Theresa May's separation deal with the Tuesday. UK said Sunday the Labor Party would push for a if Parliament rejects May's deal, and that he might force a vote of no-confidence soon.

Back home,the market declined for third day in a row yesterday, led by losses in Larsen & Toubro, and Strength in and Yes supported the bourses. Sentiment was impacted by weak IIP data and negative global stocks. The Sensex fell 156.28 points or 0.43% to settle at 35,853.56, its lowest closing level since 7 January 2019. The index fell 57.35 points or 0.53% to settle at 10,737.60, its lowest closing level since 4 January 2019.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 732.46 crore yesterday, 14 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 527.49 crore yesterday, 14 January 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, announced that its board will consider bonus issue of shares in its meeting on 17-18 January 2019. The decision of the board of directors will be informed to the stock exchanges on the evening of 18 January 2019. The company is also slated to announce its third-quarter earnings on 18 January 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

announced that its board appointed and as additional (independent) directors of the bank with effect from 14 January 2019 for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

