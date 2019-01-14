Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index declines 1.42%

JUST IN
Nifty Infrastructure index ended down 1.42% at 3075.25 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NCC Ltd slipped 3.69%, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd shed 2.67% and Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 2.61%.

The Nifty Infrastructure index is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.53% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.07% and Nifty Media index has dropped 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.53% to close at 10737.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.43% to close at 35853.56 today.

Mon, January 14 2019. 16:01 IST

