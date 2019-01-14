Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index declines 1.42%

Infrastructure ended down 1.42% at 3075.25 today. The is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, slipped 3.69%, shed 2.67% and Ltd fell 2.61%.

The Infrastructure is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.53% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, is down 1.07% and has dropped 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the has dropped 0.53% to close at 10737.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.43% to close at 35853.56 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)