Stocks may open slightly higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 15 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday as investors look ahead to the release of quarterly earnings by HSBC. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in China could weigh on investor sentiment after an official warned that the outbreak could spread further, as per reports.

In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Friday on optimism surrounding third-quarter earnings, even as shares of technology companies fell under pressure. The U.S. equity market on Friday faced pressure from selling in large-capitalization technology stocks, which weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broad-market S&P 500.

Stocks came under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "on track" to begin reducing its purchases of assets.

In economic reports, IHS Markit's survey of senior business executives in service-oriented companies rebounded to a three-month high of 58.2 from 54.9 in September. A similar survey of manufacturers slipped to 59.2 from 60.7. Any reading over 50 signals improving conditions.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the equity benchmarks ended with minor cuts on Friday, extending losses for the fourth straight session. Rising bond yields and crude oil prices dented investor sentiment and stoked concerns around global growth outlook. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 101.88 points or 0.17% to 60,821.62. The Nifty 50 index lost 63.20 points or 0.35% to 18,114.90.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,697.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,029.97 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 October, provisional data showed.

