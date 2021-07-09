Sensex down 163 pts, Nifty near 15,700 mark

The barometer indices traded in a range with small losses in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, skid 163.15 points or 0.31% at 52,405.47. The Nifty 50 index slipped 34.85 points or 0.22% at 15,693.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.54% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.35%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,851 shares rose and 1,303 shares fell.

A total of 140 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 18,55,64,006 with 40,10,652 deaths. India reported 4,58,727 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,05,939 deaths while 2,98,88,284 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Union Cabinet has approved a new scheme India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II amounting to Rs 23,123 crore for financial year 2021-22. The scheme aims at accelerating health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development.

India reported 43,393 new cases in last 24 hours on Friday, 9 July 2021. 911 deaths were also reported due to the coronavirus in last 24 hours.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index gained 0.74% to 1,821.35. The index saw bargain hunting after declining 1.4% in the past two days.

Dish TV (up 7.47%), Jagran Prakashan (up 1.23%), DB Corp (up 1.03%), PVR (up 0.43%) and Network 18 (up 0.38%) were top gainers in the media space.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.6350 compared with its previous closing of 74.71.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement rose 0.14% to Rs 47,790.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 92.425.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.15% from its previous close of 6.124%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2021 settlement rose 36 cents to $74.48 a barrel.

