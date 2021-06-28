Stove Kraft launches new range of home and kitchen appliances

-
Stove Kraft is launching or upgrading a new range of Home and Kitchen appliances products for Onam festival which includes Mixer Grinder & Wet Grinder, Pressure cookers, Cast Iron Cookware, Sleek Glass Cooktop 2, 3 and 4 Burner, Double Walled Kettle, Hand Blender, Hand Mixer, Induction Stove, Desk Lamp, Turbo Food Processor, Shears and Cutting Board.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU