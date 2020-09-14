Strides Pharma Science incorporates SteriScience Pharma

Its dedicated arm for sterile injectables

Strides Pharma Science has incorporated SteriScience Pharma (SteriScience) on 29 August 2020. The company will invest Rs 135 crore over the next 24 months in the newly formed entity. Strides will have a controlling stake in SteriScience with 54% ownership.

The investment in SteriScience will allow Strides to leverage its rich expertise and experience in the high-value injectables business. SteriScience is designed for a global foray in sterile injectables leveraging the group's rich experience in the domain. It will be a lighter, faster and yet more valuable platform with a robust B2C strategy that bodes well with the industry opportunity.

