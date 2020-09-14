JUST IN
Central Bank of India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Central Bank of India announced on 11 September 2020 that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its rating on Long-term debt instruments of the Bank as under:

The revised rating is as under: a) Lower Tier II Bonds (Under Basel II) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A+/Stable b) Upper Tier II Bonds (Under Basel II) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A/Stable c) Tier II Bonds (Under Basel III) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A+/Stable d) Perpetual Tier I Bonds (Under Basel II) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A/Stable

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 14:25 IST

