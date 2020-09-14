Central Bank of India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Central Bank of India announced on 11 September 2020 that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its rating on Long-term debt instruments of the Bank as under:

The revised rating is as under: a) Lower Tier II Bonds (Under Basel II) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A+/Stable b) Upper Tier II Bonds (Under Basel II) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A/Stable c) Tier II Bonds (Under Basel III) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A+/Stable d) Perpetual Tier I Bonds (Under Basel II) -Credit Rating reaffirmed to A/Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)