Board of Forbes & Company approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor Company to consider fund raising plan
Shapoorji Pallonji Infra to sell 317 MW solar assets to KKR for Rs 1,554 cr
Torrent Pharma fully repays NCDs of Rs 240 cr
Shapoorji Pallonji Strengthens Balance Sheet in Difficult Market Conditions
Manappuram Finance gains after board OKs fund raising
-
At meeting held on 11 September 2020The Board of Forbes & Company at its meeting held on 11 September 2020 has approved borrowing up to Rs 150 crore in one or more tranches by issue of perpetual non-convertible debentures through private placement to Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and/or other subsidiaries/associates/group companies of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private at a coupon rate of not more than 10% p.a. (non-cumulative) on the terms to be decided by the Board of Directors.
The borrowing as aforesaid would be utilized for specific purpose of investment in Eureka Forbes through Perpetual Non-Convertible Debentures.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU