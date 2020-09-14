Board of Heritage Foods approves divestment of stake in Future Retail and Praxis Homer Retail

At meeting held on 11 September 2020

Heritage Foods announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 11 September 2020 has approved to sell/dispose off in part/total of 1,78,47,420 equity shares of Future Retail and 8,92,371 equity shares of Praxis Homer Retail held by the Company, in one or more tranches through Open Market/appointed merchant banker/one or more buyer; and authorised N. Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of the Company to take necessary steps for implementing the same.

