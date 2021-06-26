Brigade Enterprises allots 1.86 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Brigade Enterprises has allotted 1,86,56,716 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 268 per share (including a premium of Rs 258 per equity share) aggregating Rs 499.99 crore pursuant to QIP issue.

The QIP issued opened on 21 June 2021 and closed on 25 June 2021.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 229.61 crore consisting of 229616214 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.

