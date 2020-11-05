Subex collaborates with Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra and Subex have announced strategic partnership to roll-out blockchain based solutions for telecom operators globally. These solutions will enable fraud mitigation and drive operational efficiencies for communication service providers (CSP) by reducing compliance complexities and faster time-to-market.

The partnership will enable real-time reconciliation reports with summarized data to minimise discrepancies, leading to reduction of multiple validations and quick dispute resolution through tamper-proof verifiable transactions.

Further this collaboration will expedite settlement for communication service poviders (CSPs) and drive enhanced visibility in the end-of-the-month billing cycle. The CSPs will benefit from enhanced operational efficiencies by leveraging blockchain based smart contracts and forge more impactful alliances to drive trust amongst diverse stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)