Subex collaborates with Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra and Subex have announced strategic partnership to roll-out blockchain based solutions for telecom operators globally. These solutions will enable fraud mitigation and drive operational efficiencies for communication service providers (CSP) by reducing compliance complexities and faster time-to-market.
The partnership will enable real-time reconciliation reports with summarized data to minimise discrepancies, leading to reduction of multiple validations and quick dispute resolution through tamper-proof verifiable transactions.
Further this collaboration will expedite settlement for communication service poviders (CSPs) and drive enhanced visibility in the end-of-the-month billing cycle. The CSPs will benefit from enhanced operational efficiencies by leveraging blockchain based smart contracts and forge more impactful alliances to drive trust amongst diverse stakeholders.
