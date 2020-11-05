Optare's MetroDecker EV wins OEM of the Year at 2020 EVIEs Awards

Ashok Leyland announced another significant milestone by its subsidiary Optare PLC. Optare's MetroDecker EV has won OEM of the Year (Bus/Commercial Vehicle) at the prestigious 2020 EVIEs Awards.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence (EVIE) Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. EVIEs is organised by Solar Energy Events which has pioneered a series of international platforms focused on the solar and next energy sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)