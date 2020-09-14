Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 82.61% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
India Cements spurts after Damani hikes stake
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 46.91% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 82.61% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.91% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.190.81 47 OPM %25.214.94 -PBDT0.560.33 70 PBT0.560.32 75 NP0.420.23 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU