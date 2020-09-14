Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 82.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.91% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 82.61% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.91% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.190.8125.214.940.560.330.560.320.420.23

