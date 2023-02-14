Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 210.87% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 210.87% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.430.4616.7834.780.240.160.240.160.240.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)