Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 210.87% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 210.87% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.430.46 211 OPM %16.7834.78 -PBDT0.240.16 50 PBT0.240.16 50 NP0.240.16 50
