Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.03% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.511.36 11 OPM %27.8129.41 -PBDT0.600.60 0 PBT0.530.54 -2 NP0.430.41 5
