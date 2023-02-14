Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.03% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.511.3627.8129.410.600.600.530.540.430.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)