Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 30.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 1121.67 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 30.64% to Rs 201.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 1121.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 910.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1121.67910.3724.7923.58287.19220.52271.99209.59201.47154.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)