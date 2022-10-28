Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 30.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter
Sumitomo Chemical launches Danitol NXT, Pyclome, and Sumi Blue Diamond in India
Motherson Sumi Wiring gains as board to mull bonus issue
Motherson Sumi Wiring board approves 2:5 bonus issue
Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 47.24% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 1121.67 croreNet profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 30.64% to Rs 201.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 1121.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 910.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1121.67910.37 23 OPM %24.7923.58 -PBDT287.19220.52 30 PBT271.99209.59 30 NP201.47154.22 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU