JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 30.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 1121.67 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 30.64% to Rs 201.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 1121.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 910.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1121.67910.37 23 OPM %24.7923.58 -PBDT287.19220.52 30 PBT271.99209.59 30 NP201.47154.22 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU