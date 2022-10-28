JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices turn range bound; Nifty hovers above 17,750; VIX down 2.27%

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 199.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 57.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 2469.58 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 57.44% to Rs 204.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 481.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 2469.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2385.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2469.582385.08 4 OPM %14.4928.36 -PBDT373.78729.99 -49 PBT275.01638.34 -57 NP204.90481.49 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 12:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU