Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 57.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 2469.58 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 57.44% to Rs 204.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 481.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 2469.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2385.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2469.582385.0814.4928.36373.78729.99275.01638.34204.90481.49

