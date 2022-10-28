Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 57.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 2469.58 croreNet profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 57.44% to Rs 204.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 481.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 2469.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2385.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2469.582385.08 4 OPM %14.4928.36 -PBDT373.78729.99 -49 PBT275.01638.34 -57 NP204.90481.49 -57
