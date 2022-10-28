Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 113.36% to Rs 185.67 croreNet profit of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 41.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.36% to Rs 185.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales185.6787.02 113 OPM %28.29-45.69 -PBDT60.22-39.20 LP PBT55.77-43.48 LP NP41.77-37.28 LP
