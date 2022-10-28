JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty above 17,750 mark, European shares decline, RIL rises over 2%
Business Standard

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 113.36% to Rs 185.67 crore

Net profit of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 41.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.36% to Rs 185.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales185.6787.02 113 OPM %28.29-45.69 -PBDT60.22-39.20 LP PBT55.77-43.48 LP NP41.77-37.28 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU