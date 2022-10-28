Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 199.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.68% to Rs 35.86 croreNet profit of Alufluoride rose 199.00% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.68% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.8619.63 83 OPM %17.1217.68 -PBDT5.692.91 96 PBT3.961.23 222 NP2.991.00 199
