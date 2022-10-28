Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 199.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.68% to Rs 35.86 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 199.00% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.68% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.8619.6317.1217.685.692.913.961.232.991.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)