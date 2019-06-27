Sun Pharma enters into licensing agreement for Tildrakizumab in Greater China

announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has entered into a licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Medical System Holdings for the development and commercialization of Tildrakizumab, an innovative biologic product, for and psoriatic in Greater (including Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao and Taiwan).

Under terms of the license agreement, CMS will pay an initial upfront payment, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and royalties on net sales, the terms of which are confidential.

CMS will be responsible for development, regulatory filings and commercialization of the product in The initial tenure of the agreement shall be 15 years from the first commercial sale of Tildrakizumab in Greater China, and may be extended for additional 3 years' subject to certain conditions defined in the agreement.

