Birlasoft wins 'Distinguished Partner' award at 10th Annual Oracle JD Edwards Summit

Birlasoft announced that it has won the Distinguished Partner Award in the 'Successful Adoption of UX One' category at the 10th Annual Oracle JD Edwards Summit.
The award recognizes Birlasoft's leadership role in JD Edwards EnterpriseOne UX One, an innovative experience that enables users to perform their daily tasks more efficiently using an Alert-Analyze-Act design paradigm.
Birlasoft successfully implements and delivers UX One content such as watch lists, analytic components, list view, enterprise search, and simplifying forms via form personalization and form extensions.
