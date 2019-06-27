JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Public Can Continue To Use All Coins As Legal Tender Says RBI
Business Standard

Birlasoft wins 'Distinguished Partner' award at 10th Annual Oracle JD Edwards Summit

Capital Market 

Birlasoft announced that it has won the Distinguished Partner Award in the 'Successful Adoption of UX One' category at the 10th Annual Oracle JD Edwards Summit.

The award recognizes Birlasoft's leadership role in JD Edwards EnterpriseOne UX One, an innovative experience that enables users to perform their daily tasks more efficiently using an Alert-Analyze-Act design paradigm.

Birlasoft successfully implements and delivers UX One content such as watch lists, analytic components, list view, enterprise search, and simplifying forms via form personalization and form extensions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 12:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU