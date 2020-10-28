Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 466.1, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% slide in NIFTY and a 46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 466.1, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11745.3. The Sensex is at 39964, down 1.38%.Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost around 7.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11511.5, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 466.55, down 0.98% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd jumped 10.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% slide in NIFTY and a 46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 37.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

